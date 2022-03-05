NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Malekar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $14.89 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after buying an additional 335,959 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 54,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

