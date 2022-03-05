NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $7.70 to $9.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 16,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,505,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.