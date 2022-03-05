Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Update

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NEXXY traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,516. Nexi has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

Get Nexi alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEXXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.15) to €18.00 ($20.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.