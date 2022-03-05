New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,120 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

