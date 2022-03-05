Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Shares Up 1%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 34,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 154,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

