NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of NeuroSense Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NRSN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 245,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,676. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14.

