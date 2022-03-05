NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NTST stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 285,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,824. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.89 million, a PE ratio of 318.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in NETSTREIT by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in NETSTREIT by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NETSTREIT by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

