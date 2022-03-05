Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.23 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 79.9% against the US dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $27.23 million and $19.61 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,036.37 or 1.00273503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00076780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021914 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00274263 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

