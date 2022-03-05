NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,625,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

