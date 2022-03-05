Needham & Company LLC Trims Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Target Price to $5.90

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $7.50 to $5.90 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VLDR. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $501.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,022,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,527,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 1,079,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 950,786 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 264,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

