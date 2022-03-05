NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 315 ($4.23) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.60.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NatWest Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

