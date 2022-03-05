National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $49.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 219.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 51.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 498,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.