National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $2.67. 1,176,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.09%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

