National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $2.67. 1,176,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.09%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National CineMedia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

