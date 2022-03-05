National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NKSH stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 45.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 40.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Bankshares by 849.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.