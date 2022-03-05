National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$119.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

