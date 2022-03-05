National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 78.3% in February

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the January 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NABZY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 433,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

