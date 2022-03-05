Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

