Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,288,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Nasdaq by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

