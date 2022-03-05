Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 579,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,308. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.76.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

