MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Up 192.9% in February

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MSLP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 5,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.28. MusclePharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

