Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $195.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.41 and its 200-day moving average is $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

