Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 140 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 197.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $7,395,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 163.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 115,810.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 64,854 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DD traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,599. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

