Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,590,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,527. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

