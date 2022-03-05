Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Increases Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Capital City Bank Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. owned about 0.71% of Capital City Bank Group worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

CCBG stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. 6,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,198. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $454.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.70. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

