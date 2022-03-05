Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after purchasing an additional 729,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,497,000 after purchasing an additional 171,639 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,134,000 after purchasing an additional 268,285 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,957,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,210. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

