Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €295.77 ($332.32).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($308.99) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €299.00 ($335.96) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($365.17) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €295.00 ($331.46) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

