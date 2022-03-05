Multiplier Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $10,993.80 and $375.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.86 or 0.06697569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,404.29 or 1.00161901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

