Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the January 31st total of 666,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,385,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,721,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Mullen Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.34.

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

