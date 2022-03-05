MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $48.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NYSE:MP opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock worth $199,773,222 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after acquiring an additional 268,776 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

