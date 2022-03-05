Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,801 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 252,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000.

IVV opened at $433.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $374.02 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

