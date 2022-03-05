Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $268,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 314.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 189.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 161,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 222,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

