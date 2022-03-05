Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in YETI were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 2,891.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 39.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $18,951,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YETI opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

