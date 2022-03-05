Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 244,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 829,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,138,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,692,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $75.25 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74.

