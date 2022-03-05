Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.81. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $175.20 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.