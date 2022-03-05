Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on April 29th

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Morningstar has decreased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Morningstar alerts:

MORN opened at $267.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.25. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $2,600,877.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,232 shares of company stock worth $55,194,518. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,033,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.