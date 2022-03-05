Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Morguard alerts:

Shares of MRC opened at C$134.67 on Tuesday. Morguard has a fifty-two week low of C$109.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$158.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.