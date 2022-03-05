Morgan Stanley Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $19.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.41.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $6,760,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

