Morgan Stanley Sells 35,115 Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.86% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000.
SVXY opened at $48.80 on Friday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39.
