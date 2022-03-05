Morgan Stanley Has $20.48 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 494,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

NYSE CSL opened at $232.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.71. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.38 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

