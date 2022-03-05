Morgan Stanley Has $20.17 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of United Therapeutics worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

