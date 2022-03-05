Morgan Stanley Has $19.97 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Amedisys worth $19,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $1,308,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 86.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 27.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average is $159.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

