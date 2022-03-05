Morgan Stanley Downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Underweight

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,629,000. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Intel by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

