Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of RLI worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

