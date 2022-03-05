Morgan Stanley Acquires 23,375 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 128.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

CEM opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

