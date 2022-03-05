Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $49.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

