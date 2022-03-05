Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after buying an additional 186,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,560,000 after buying an additional 44,326 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

SPG stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

