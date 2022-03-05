Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.26% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth $219,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNP opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

