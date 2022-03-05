Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth $52,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $942,905.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,488 shares of company stock valued at $22,645,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

BILL stock opened at $205.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average of $254.90. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.