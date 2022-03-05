Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,971 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

AZPN stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.